LONDON Dec 4 ITE Group PLC : * Acquisition of minority stake in abec * Total consideration is c. inr 1,227 million (£14M), which is payable in cash

on completion. * Acquisition is expected to be earnings neutral for the financial year ending

30th September 2013 * Acquisition of 28.3% of Asian business exhibitions & conferences from qinvest

for 14 million STG