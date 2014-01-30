Jan 30 ITE Group PLC : * Q1 is co's smallest quarter by revenue with the only leading event during period being recently acquired Chinacoat exhibition * Trading for the first three months of the financial year has been ahead of

management expectations * Group- revenue for the three month period to 31 December 2013 was £36.3M,

(three months to 31 December 2012: £28.7M) * Q1 result reflects a stronger biennial pattern than the previous year and

favourable timing on events in central Asia * On a like-for-like basis (unadjusted for currency movements) revenues for Q1

are ahead of the comparative period by 10% * Trading conditions in our core markets remain positive and the group has

contracted £121M of revenues for FY 2014 * Despite appreciation of stg against trading currencies contracted revenues

ahead of prior year on like-for-like basis * Source text