Jan 30 ITE Group PLC :
* Q1 is co's smallest quarter by revenue with the only leading
event during period being recently acquired Chinacoat exhibition
* Trading for the first three months of the financial year has
been ahead of
management expectations
* Group- revenue for the three month period to 31 December 2013
was £36.3M,
(three months to 31 December 2012: £28.7M)
* Q1 result reflects a stronger biennial pattern than the
previous year and
favourable timing on events in central Asia
* On a like-for-like basis (unadjusted for currency movements)
revenues for Q1
are ahead of the comparative period by 10%
* Trading conditions in our core markets remain positive and
the group has
contracted £121M of revenues for FY 2014
* Despite appreciation of stg against trading currencies
contracted revenues
ahead of prior year on like-for-like basis
