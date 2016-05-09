May 9 Exhibition organiser ITE Group Plc named Mark Shashoua to its top job and said it was confident for its fiscal year after trading in-line over the first six months.

The company, which organises exhibitions and conferences, said Shashoua would succeed Russell Taylor, who will stand down as CEO after 13 years with the company, on Sept. 1.

Helped by diversification away from the challenging Russian market, ITE posted a 13 percent rise in revenue to 63.6 million pounds ($92 million) in the six months ended March 31.

This was marginally better than the company's previous forecast of revenue of about 63 million pounds. ($1 = 0.6928 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)