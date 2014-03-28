(Adds details)

LONDON, March 28 Exhibitions organiser ITE Group said on Friday it expected to take a small hit on profits in the current financial year reflecting the impact of the recent crisis in Ukraine on its sales.

"There will be a negative effect on the Group's profits of circa 2 million pounds this financial year, the majority of which will be reported in the second half of the year," the company said in a trading update.

The group, which made around 7 percent of its profits in Ukraine during the year to end-Sept, said its events in Kiev were taking place as scheduled but it was monitoring the political situation closely.

The firm estimates its revenue for the first half of the financial year at around 72 million pounds, 4 percent higher than the same period last year.

It also said it would be hit by its large exposure to the Euro, Rouble, Turkish Lira and the Kazakh Tenge, which with the exception of the Euro, had all weakened significantly against Sterling during the period.

The group said it estimated the effect of translation differences on full year like-for-like revenues would be about 13 percent, though the effect on profits was expected to be partly mitigated by hedging and partly by underlying growth in its revenue base. ($1 = 0.6019 British Pounds) (Reporting by Karolin Schaps, Editing by Paul Sandle)