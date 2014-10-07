(Corrects Oct. 1 story to remove reference in fourth paragraph
to World Food Moscow exhibition being ITE's largest ever event)
Oct 1Exhibitions organiser ITE Group Plc
said it expected full-year pretax profit to beat market
consensus, helped by costs cuts and strong fourth-quarter
trading.
Shares in the company rose as much as 6 percent in early
trade on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
The company, which organises over 230 exhibitions and
conferences each year, said it had booked revenue of about 60
million pounds ($97.18 million) as on Sept. 26, for financial
year 2015.
A strong showing at the World Food Moscow exhibition, and
additional sales to Egypt and Turkey also helped, the company
said.
"Of key Q4 shows World Food Moscow was of particular note
where space sales grew an encouraging 4 percent and visitor
numbers were up a strong 12 percent," analysts at Numis
Securities said in a note.
The brokerage has a "buy" rating on the stock with a target
price of 335 pence.
ITE ran 38 events in the fourth quarter, generating revenue
of about 29 million pounds, up 7.4 percent from a year earlier.
Analysts on average expect full-year pretax profit at 56.40
million pounds, on revenue of 174.68 million pounds, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
ITE, however, warned that full-year revenue would dip nearly
10 percent to 174 million pounds, hurt by a strong pound in the
fourth quarter.
The London-based company, which gets about 70 percent
revenue in roubles and euros, said it continues to experience
currency headwinds from both its major trading currencies, which
is expected to impact earnings in 2015.
While like-for-like revenue rose 6 percent on constant
currency, it fell 7 percent in actual currency terms during the
fourth quarter.
Bookings to date, while still in line with management
expectations, are lower from last year, due to the weak economic
environment and the political crisis in Ukraine, ITE said.
ITE shares were up 4.4 percent at 177 pence at 0746 GMT.
(1 US dollar = 0.6174 British pound)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Aastha Agnihotri in
Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair)