(In second paragraph, corrects to say booked revenue was about 17 percent lower, not 15 percent)

Dec 2 ITE Group Plc, a trade exhibition and conference organiser, said its booked revenue for next year was lower than a year earlier and that sanctions imposed on Russia and the weakening of the rouble would hurt it next year.

ITE, which earns about 70 percent of its revenue in roubles and euros, said that, as of Nov. 27, it had booked revenue of 81 million pounds ($127 million) for 2015. This was about 17 percent lower than the same time a year earlier on a like-for-like basis.

