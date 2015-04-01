April 1 ITE Group Plc, a trade
exhibition and conference organiser, said it expected its
first-half revenue to be about 21 percent lower than a year
earlier due to weaker trading conditions in Ukraine and Russia.
The company, which has been hurt by tensions between Russia
and Ukraine as well as a weaker rouble, said it expected revenue
to be about 56 million pounds in the six months to March 31,
lower than the 71 million pounds it posted a year earlier.
