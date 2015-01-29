* Like-for-like volumes sales in Russia running behind last
year
* Current total like-for-like trading volumes 17 pct lower
* Says trading conditions in Russia deteriorated in past two
months
(Adds details, analyst comment, updates share movement)
By Noor Zainab Hussain
Jan 29 ITE Group Plc, a trade exhibition
and conference organiser, said volumes sales in Russia, its
biggest market, were running 20 percent less than this time last
year, hurt by the fall in oil prices and a weak rouble.
ITE, which saw about 59 percent of its revenue coming from
Russia in 2014, said it had contracted 85 million pounds ($128
million) of revenue for the year ending September 2015, using an
exchange rate of 95 roubles to a pound.
The rouble fell 29 percent against the pound
during ITE's first quarter ended Dec. 31, while brent crude oil
lost 40 percent during that period.
ITE shares fell as much as 7.3 percent on the London Stock
Exchange on Thursday.
"There remains very substantial currency and political risk
in forecasts, and so the shares will be unattractive to many on
fundamental grounds. But the exhibition industry is awash with
major deals and ITE, should politics allow, is a prized asset,"
said Peel Hunt analyst Malcolm Morgan in a note.
ITE said trading conditions in Russia had deteriorated over
the past two months, hurting its international and domestic
exhibitors.
ITE's total like-for-like trading volumes were 17 percent
lower than this time last year, and like-for-like revenue on a
constant currency basis was trailing by 15 percent, it said.
Kepler Cheuvreux analysts said none of the other large
exhibition organisers had exposure to Russia, and they did not
see any impact on UBM, Informa or Reed Elsevier
.
UBM bought trade show organiser Advanstar Communications
last year for $972 million, becoming the top events organiser by
revenue in the United States.
Rival Informa said in November that it would buy U.S. trade
show operator Hanley Wood Exhibitions.
ITE said it would continue its strategy of diversifying
geographical exposure outside of Russia.
Chief Executive Russell Taylor told Reuters in October that
there would be less incentive to develop the business further
within Russia.
"South America is the only area where I'm surprised they
(ITE) have not looked, but the far east, India, a little bit of
North America, Turkey... these are all interesting territories
for them," analyst Morgan told Reuters.
Shares in the company were down 5.04 percent at 137.1875
pence at 1027 GMT.
($1 = 0.6602 pounds)
