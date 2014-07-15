(Corrects headline to say revenue fell, not profit)

July 15 Exhibitions organiser ITE Group Plc said third-quarter revenue fell about 24 percent, hurt by the absence of the biennial Moscow International Oil & Gas Exhibition, currency fluctuations and the impact of the Ukrainian political crisis.

The company, which organises over 230 exhibitions and conferences each year, said revenue fell to 73 million pounds ($124 million) for the quarter ended June 30, from 96 million pounds a year earlier.

Like-for-like revenue on an actual basis fell 16 percent from a year earlier, ITE said. ($1 = 0.5877 British Pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)