Tod's launches men's capsule collection for YNAP's Mr Porter
MILAN, June 17 Italian luxury group Tod's on Saturday launched a menswear capsule collection for Yoox Net-a-Porter in a bid to increase its reach to online customers.
Jan 26 Exhibition organiser ITE Group Plc said on Thursday revenue booked for the full-year 2017 rose about 2 percent on a like-for-like basis.
The company, which organises exhibitions and conferences, said group revenue booked for full-year as of Jan. 20, was at 99 million pounds ($125.0 million), representing about 72 percent of market expectations for the full year.
ITE also reported revenue of 35 million pounds for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2016, up from 34.8 million pounds, a year earlier. Like-for-like revenue was down 4 percent due to weakness in its Central Asia market and lower oil prices during the period. ($1 = 0.7918 pounds) (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
MILAN, June 17 Italian luxury group Tod's on Saturday launched a menswear capsule collection for Yoox Net-a-Porter in a bid to increase its reach to online customers.
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, June 17 Employees of troubled construction company Saudi Oger will be moved to other firms, the Saudi labour ministry said, amid unconfirmed reports that workers there will be laid off from July 31.
* Another in Kaifeng accuses Guo of 1.5 bln yuan of loan fraud (Adds further details from Xinhua)