(Adds details)

* Sees full-year sales of 154 mln stg vs consensus 150.9 mln

* Says confident of 2012 and beyond

Oct 3 Exhibition and conference organiser ITE Group expects a 36 percent rise in full-year sales, beating market estimates, led by a strong performance of its largest market Moscow.

The Britain-based company, which organises around 190 trade exhibitions and conferences each year in 12 countries, said it remained confident of its prospects for 2012 and beyond.

"The strong trading environment in Moscow which we have witnessed throughout the year is reflected in these results," the company said in a statement on Monday.

Sales for the year is expected to be about 154 million pounds, compared with 113 million pounds reported last year.

Analysts on average were expecting sales of 150.9 million pounds for the year ending September, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

ITE shares, which have lost more than a quarter of their value in the last three months amid global market uncertainties, closed at 158.1 pence on Friday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the firm at about 400 million pounds. (Reporting by Tresa Sherin Morera in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)