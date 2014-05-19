May 19 Ite Group Plc
* Interim dividend up 9 percent to 2.5 penceper share
* H1 revenue £71.2m
* H1 pre-tax profit £12.2m
* Over first half of financial year, group experienced mixed
trading conditions with growth in moscow and central asian
markets but with more challenging conditions being experienced
in regional russia, ukraine and uk.
* Volume sales in russia over first six months of year were
9% higher as a result of return of two biennial events; printing
exhibition, polygraphinter, and woodworking machinery event,
woodex
* As at 16 may 2014, group had booked revenues for current
financial year of £158 million (2013: £174 million).
