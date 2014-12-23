UPDATE 5-Man killed at Paris airport planned to "die for Allah"-prosecutor
* Orly airport evacuated, flights suspended (Adds Le Pen quote)
Dec 23 ITE Group Plc
* Acquisition of Breakbulk Exhibitions
* Has acquired Breakbulk Holdco UK Ltd and its subsidiary companies from Electra backed, AXIO Data Group for a maximum consideration of $42 mln
* Transaction is financed out of group's existing cash and bank facilities and is expected to be earnings enhancing in current financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Orly airport evacuated, flights suspended (Adds Le Pen quote)
PARIS, March 17 French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.
PARIS, March 17 French advertising group Havas denied on Friday that it would pull advertising from Google platforms, contradicting comments attributed to the head of its British business after Britain raised concerns over government advertising on the U.S. company's YouTube website.