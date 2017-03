Dec 2 ITE Group Plc

* Acquisition

* Has signed a binding agreement to acquire 100% of shareholding of TF Fuarcilik ve Organizasyon Anonim Sirketi ("TFF").

* As part of transaction, TTF has acquired Eurasia Rail exhibition from Turkel Fuarcilik Anonim Sirketi ("Turkel"), a company controlled by Mr Hasim Korhan Yazgan and Ms. Isil Yazgan

* Total consideration that will be paid for TFF is about 8 mln stg, financed out of Group's existing cash and bank facilities and is expected to be earnings enhancing in current financial year