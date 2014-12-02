Dec 2 ITE Group Plc

* Final dividend 4.9 pence per share

* Total dividend up 6 percent to 7.4 pence per share

* FY revenue 174.8 mln stg

* 81 mln stg of revenues booked for 2015

* Political upheaval in Ukraine and relative strength of sterling against our principal trading currencies have had a significant impact on year's results

* Headline profits before tax of 60 mln stg (2013: 59 mln stg) for 2014 financial year

* At Nov. 27 revenues booked for FY 2015 were 81 mln stg representing circa 51 pct of market expectations for full year

* Like-for-like revenues are circa 17 pct behind this time last year, and 9 pct behind at constant currency

* ITE's results remain sensitive to economic climate in Russia which remains its largest market but with strong market positions group is well positioned to respond positively to any future improvement in economies of its markets

* Board has confidence in group's future prospects