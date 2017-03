LONDON, March 28 Ite Group Plc

* Revenue for six month period to 31 March 2014 is estimated to be circa £72m

* Sales for ukrainian business have been affected by recent crisis

* We estimate that there will be a negative effect on group's profits of circa £2m this financial year

* Continues to monitor political uncertainty surrounding ukraine and russia, and potential effect on sales in those countries