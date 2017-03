July 15 Ite Group Plc

* Group experienced a challenging trading environment in its Q3.

* Revenues in three month period to 30 june 2014 were £73m (2013: £96m)

* Overall, like-for-like revenues on a constant currency basis for q3 were 2% lower than previous year (all attributable to shortfall in ukrainian revenues) and 16% behind on an actual basis

* Board remains confident in outlook for current financial year

* As at 11 july 2014, group had contracted revenues of circa £167m for full year which on a like-for-like basis is 10% less than this time last year