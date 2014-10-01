BRIEF-Sainsbury's "happy" with 2016-17 profit consensus of 578 mln stg
* Shares down 2.5 percent after Q4 underlying supermarket sales edge lower, highlights cost price pressures
Oct 1 ITE Group Plc
* Pre-Close trading update
* Cnfirm that following a better than expected trading performance in Q4 and good cost control, headline profits before tax for FY 2014 will be ahead of current consensus
* Revenues for FY 2014 are now expected to be circa £174m (2013: £193m)
* Group ran 38 events in Q4 producing revenue of circa £29m (2013: £27m)
* Like-For-Like revenues on a constant currency basis were 6% higher than last year, although 7% lower on an actual currency basis
* Consensus headline pbt at 26 th september was between £54.8m and £56.7m
* As at 26 september 2014, group had booked circa £60m of revenue for 2015 financial year, representing circa 34% of current market expectations
* Continues to experience currency headwinds from both of its major trading currencies, euro and ruble, which is expected to have an impact on earnings in 2015 financial year if they remain at current levels
* Economic sanctions have had little direct effect on our russian business to date but are expected to weigh on russian economy in future
* Group will continue to monitor situation but benefits from a flexible cost structure and will take appropriate steps to protect its margins
* Well placed to continue to diversify its business into new geographies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares down 2.5 percent after Q4 underlying supermarket sales edge lower, highlights cost price pressures
(Adds details) March 16 Balfour Beatty on Thursday said it returned to annual profit on the back of strong growth in its U.S. construction division and an improved performance from its British business in the second half. The company reported pretax profit from continuing operations before one-off items of 60 million pounds ($74 million) for the year to Dec. 31, marking a rebound from a loss of 123 million a year earlier. Balfour has spent two years overhauling
March 16 Balfour Beatty reported a return to annual profit on Thursday as its British construction benefited in the second half from the diminishing impact of loss-making historic contracts. A pretax profit from continuing operations before one-off items of 60 million pounds ($74 million) for the year to Dec. 31 marked a rebound from a loss of 123 million a year earlier. Its order book from continuing operations at constant exchange rates rose 15 percent to 12.7