Oct 1 ITE Group Plc

* Pre-Close trading update

* Cnfirm that following a better than expected trading performance in Q4 and good cost control, headline profits before tax for FY 2014 will be ahead of current consensus

* Revenues for FY 2014 are now expected to be circa £174m (2013: £193m)

* Group ran 38 events in Q4 producing revenue of circa £29m (2013: £27m)

* Like-For-Like revenues on a constant currency basis were 6% higher than last year, although 7% lower on an actual currency basis

* Consensus headline pbt at 26 th september was between £54.8m and £56.7m

* As at 26 september 2014, group had booked circa £60m of revenue for 2015 financial year, representing circa 34% of current market expectations

* Continues to experience currency headwinds from both of its major trading currencies, euro and ruble, which is expected to have an impact on earnings in 2015 financial year if they remain at current levels

* Economic sanctions have had little direct effect on our russian business to date but are expected to weigh on russian economy in future

* Group will continue to monitor situation but benefits from a flexible cost structure and will take appropriate steps to protect its margins

* Well placed to continue to diversify its business into new geographies