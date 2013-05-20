May 20 Corporate event planner ITE Group Plc
reported a 15 percent fall in first-half profit, hurt by
rising overhead costs and the absence of two key biennial events
in Russia.
Headline pretax profit fell to 11.1 million pounds in the
six months ended March 31, from 13.1 million pounds a year
earlier.
ITE, which has been growing by acquiring stakes in smaller
exhibition and conference organisers, said revenue rose
marginally to 69.4 million pounds.
Overhead costs at the organiser of exhibitions and
conferences for industries ranging from mining and energy to
fashion and hospitality rose by 2 million pounds.
However, the company said it has booked revenue of 174
million pounds ($264.34 million) since the beginning of this
year - 12 percent higher than the same time last year.
Two biennial events in Russia - printing exhibition
Polygraphinter and woodworking machinery event Woodex - boosted
the company's profit last year.
ITE, which accrues almost half of its revenue from Moscow,
has had its eye on expanding further into developing corporate
events markets, including South-east Asia, India, Turkey and
Russia.
Shares in the company, which have climbed about 40 percent
over the past year, were trading up 0.34 percent at 295 pence at
0714 GMT on the London Stock Exchange on Monday.