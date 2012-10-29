Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
TOKYO Oct 29 Japan's NTT Data Corp said on Monday it will launch a tender offer for all remaining shares in German IT consulting unit Itelligence AG for 10.80 euros per share, in a deal worth 60.7 million euros ($78.5 million).
NTT Data said it aims to make Itelligence a wholly owned subsidiary. NTT Data now owns an 81.3 percent stake in the firm and NTT Communications owns 8.2 percent.
Itelligence last closed at 7.50 euros.
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
NEW YORK, Feb 24 Banks losing fees from a string of mega-mergers scuttled by U.S. antitrust rulings are still eager to extend loans to investment-grade companies seeking big tie-ups, in the hope they will ultimately profit by winning business down the road.