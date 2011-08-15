MOSCOW Aug 15 Russia's mid-sized independent gas producer Itera has secured a five-year syndicated loan worth $325 million, the company said on Monday.

The loan, paying interest of three-month LIBOR plus 4.5 percent, will be used to refinance other loans.

Deutsche Bank, Gazprombank, Raiffeisen Bank and UniCredit Bank make up the pool of lenders, Itera said.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova)