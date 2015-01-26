Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 26 Itesoft SA :
* FY revenue 21.7 million euros ($24.5 million), up 6.4 percent
* Q4 revenue 5.9 million euros versus 5.2 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8874 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order