UPDATE 3-Tesco sales growth overshadowed by Amazon's Whole Foods move
* Tesco says its inflation significantly below market trend (Recasts after Amazon/Whole Foods deal, Tesco AGM, analyst comment, shares)
LONDON Feb 6 Ithaca investor Cavendish Asset Management said it "strongly urges" shareholders in the North Sea oil producer to reject a $524 million offer from Delek Group to buy 80 percent of Ithaca's equity it does not already own.
"I anticipate lots of potential deals in the future...This acquisition would be relatively cheap, and Delek Group will see good payback in a short space of time," said Paul Mumford, fund manager at Cavendish Asset Management, which has over 13 million shares in Ithaca, or about a 3 percent stake.
Delek on Monday offered to pay a 12 percent premium over Ithaca's Friday closing price, implying an enterprise value of $1.24 billion. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)
MILAN, June 16 Italy's fourth biggest supermarket chain Esselunga is not up for sale, its majority shareholders said in a letter to managers after China's Yida International Investment Group offered to buy the company.
PARIS, June 16 Britain's Rolls-Royce would consider entering the market to provide engines for Chinese aircraft makers if the opportunity arises, an executive at the aerospace engineer said on Friday.