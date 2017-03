April 24 Ithaca Energy Inc

* Entered into an agreement to sell its wholly owned subsidiary, ithaca petroleum norge as ("ithaca norge"), for an initial consideration of us$60 million

* Company also has ability to earn additional bonus payments of up to us$30 million dependent on exploration success

* Ithaca norge will be acquired by mol nordsjon b.v.

* Transaction has an effective date of 1 january 2015 and is expected to complete in q3 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)