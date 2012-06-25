June 25 Ithaca Energy Inc said only three of the four wells at its Athena field in the North Sea are flowing, sending its shares down as much as 17 percent.

Ithaca, which is the operator of the Athena field and holds a 22.5 percent stake, said there is a blockage in the production tubing within one of the wells.

The potential output from the blocked well is about 5,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd), the company said.

Gross production from the field, which produced its first oil in May this year, is currently about 12,000 bopd.

Dyas UK Ltd, EWE Energie AG and Zeus Petroleum Ltd own the remaining stakes in the field.

Ithaca forecast total net export output of 370,888 barrels of oil equivalent (boe), or a net average rate of 4,076 boe per day, for the second quarter.

Ithaca shares fell to C$1.52 in early trade on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The stock was among the top percentage losers on the exchange. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)