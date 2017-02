June 7 Ithaca Energy Inc said it has started exporting oil from the Athena field in the North Sea, sending its shares up by as much as 10 percent on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Ithaca, which holds a 22.5 percent stake in the venture, said initial peak gross oil production rates were 22,000 barrels per day.

Ithaca's shares were up about 8 percent at C$1.85 in early trading.

(Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)