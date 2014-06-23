REFILE-INVESTMENT FOCUS-'Sweet spot' in European M&A puts floor under valuations
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot" - Goldman
June 23 Ithaca Energy Inc :
* Producing assets acquisition
* Acquisition of interests in three UK producing oil fields
* Has entered into an agreement with Sumitomo Corporation to acquire interests in three non-operated UK producing oil fields for a total consideration of $170 million
* Incremental 2014 pro-forma production from field interests is estimated to be approximately 2,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot" - Goldman
* Savanna reiterates support for acquisition of Savanna by Western Energy Services Corp and rejection of the inferior total offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 17 Exxon Mobil is seeking to sell half of its 2,500 petrol stations in Italy for up to 500 million euros ($537 million), several sources close to the process said.