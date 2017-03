Dec 20 Ithaca Energy Inc : * Entered into agreement with total E&P Norge as to acquire 10% non-operated interest in licence pl102 * Divestment of a further 6% working interest in the handcross exploration well to Oyster Petroleum * Transactions in line with company's strategy to minimise its exposure to UK exploration commitments * Agreement with Oyster Petroleum will reduce Ithaca'S working interest from 31% to 25% * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here