* Says to bring Stella field onstream by mid-2013
* Stella field will double production to over 20,000 bopd
* Agrees deal with Petrofac to use floating production unit
* Confident on future growth via acquisitions
* Shares up 7 pct
(Adds CEO comments, analyst comments, share price)
By Sarah Young
LONDON, Oct 20 British oil explorer Ithaca
Energy agreed a plan to develop a key North Sea oil
field, in a move which will double its yearly production by
2013.
Ithaca agreed a deal with FTSE 100 oil services firm
Petrofac for it to provide a floating production unit to
use to develop the explorer's Stella field, in return for
Petrofac acquiring a 20 percent interest in three oil fields
including Stella.
Ithaca also said its oil output will reach over 20,000
barrels of oil per day by mid-2013, when it expects to bring the
Stella field onstream, up from around the 10,000 barrels per day
level forecast for the end of this year.
Chief Executive Iain McKendrick said the development of an
Ithaca-controlled production system will act as a springboard
for the company's future growth.
"There's plenty of opportunity for us to start adding more
to the portfolio in terms of undeveloped discoveries," he told
Reuters on Thursday.
"At the moment when you look at the balance sheet and our
projected cash, with debt capacity, we've got still over $100
million of spare capacity for acquisitions."
A 12 percentage point tax hike on UK oil producers earlier
this year led to howls of protest from the industry and
predictions of a big drop in investment, but recent deals
including a 4.5 billion pound project announced earlier this
month suggest the region remains buoyant.
Ithaca's London shares -- the company is also listed in
Canada -- gained 7.6 percent to 128 pence at 1048 GMT.
"The announced development plan will maximise liquids
production in the earlier phase to maximise revenue," said
Cenkos Securities analysts in a note, calling Ithaca's news
"hugely positive".
Ithaca also announced plans to up its stake in Stella,
agreeing to buy an extra 18 percent stake by acquiring its
former partner in the licence in a deal worth up to $35 million.
Following the deal, Ithaca will own a 55 percent stake in
the Stella field.
Ithaca is fully funded to bring the Stella development into
operation, said McKendrick, putting the company's cost of doing
so at between $425 million and $460 million.
Part of the funds for development will come from revenue due
to be generated from the company's other key project-- the
Athena oil field, also in the North Sea.
It is on schedule to start pumping oil in December, said
McKendrick.
(Editing by David Holmes)