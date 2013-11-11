Nov 11 Ithaca Energy Inc : * Q3 revenue of $114.1 million (Q3 2012: $41.6 million) * Q3 earnings of $54.1 million (Q3 2012: $4.9 million) * Says total pro-forma production for 2013 is forecast to average approximately 13,000 boepd * Total pro-forma production for 2013 is lower than originally anticipated for the year * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here