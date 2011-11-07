WARSAW Nov 7 ITI, majority owner of Polish-listed broadcaster TVN , said on Monday it aims to buy a 33 percent stake in itself held by the family of its co-founder, as the group prepares for a tie-up with French group Vivendi's Canal+.

TVN and Canal+ are to merge their pay-TV units in Poland and the French broadcaster will also acquire a stake in TVN under the two companies' recently-announced "strategic partnership".

ITI and Vivendi have given themselves until the end of the year to work out details of the deal, under which Canal+ will also be entitled to eventually buy a controlling stake in TVN.

"ITI (...) has reached agreement to acquire the beneficial interest in ITI (...) held by companies affiliated to Lukasz Wejchert, Agata Wejchert-Dworniak and Victoria Wejchert," ITI said in a statement referring to the relatives of ITI co-founder Jan Wejchert who died in 2009.

"The acquisition of its own shares is conditional and is expected to close concurrently on the signing of the definitive agreements to enter into the strategic partnership with Canal+ Group prior to the year-end 2011," it read.

TVN operates Poland's third-biggest pay-TV platform "n," as well as free-to-air channels and Poland's biggest Web portal, Onet.pl now run by Lukasz Wejchert.

"It is not easy to leave such talented colleagues - but I have made the decision to follow my heart, passion and focus 100 percent on pure play online and technology-driven projects. The departure from ITI will allow me to do just that," Lukasz Wejchert said in the statement.

ITI currently owns 56 percent of TVN, which the market values at $1.4 billion. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Greg Mahlich)