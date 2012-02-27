TOKYO Feb 27 Japan's securities watchdog
is investigating a small Tokyo-based broker, ITM Securities Co,
over its possible role in a scandal involving the suspected
disappearance of more than $2 billion in corporate pension
funds, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.
Japanese regulators on Friday shut Tokyo-based AIJ
Investment Advisors Co on suspicion it may have hidden losses in
the roughly 210 billion yen in corporate pension funds it
managed on behalf of clients.
The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission (SESC)
is now investigating the role of ITM, which is located in the
same central Tokyo office building as AIJ and is suspected of
facilitating the scheme.
