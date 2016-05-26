May 26 ITmedia Inc :

* Says it plans to buy 725 shares in a Tokyo-based firm named Knowledge onDemand which is mainly engaged in development and sale of software products, on July 1

* Says transaction amount is 58 million yen in total

* Says the company to raise stake in Knowledge onDemand to 55.3 percent from 34.2 percent

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/iMn3xe

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)