Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 26 ITmedia Inc :
* Says it plans to buy 725 shares in a Tokyo-based firm named Knowledge onDemand which is mainly engaged in development and sale of software products, on July 1
* Says transaction amount is 58 million yen in total
* Says the company to raise stake in Knowledge onDemand to 55.3 percent from 34.2 percent
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/iMn3xe
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)