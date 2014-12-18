Dec 18 Itm Power Plc

* Second contract with Amec and National Grid

* Has secured a second commercial contract from Amec Foster Wheeler Plc ("Amec") and National Grid Plc

* This project will build on phase I technical feasibility and identify specific sites on gas network

* Amec, a tier I supplier to National Grid will lead project and continue to provide a third party assessment of benefits