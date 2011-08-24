* To pay $231 mln for building, equates to 6.4 pct yield

* Deal would be Great Portland's biggest to date

* Rivals include Accrue Capital, Malaysian pension fund

* Building is home to ITN's News at Ten programme

By Thomas Bill

LONDON, Aug 24 Great Portland Estates is in the final stages of talks to buy the London headquarters of British broadcaster ITN News for about 140 million pounds ($231 million), three sources familiar with the deal told Reuters.

The property, which is where ITN produces daily television programme News at Ten, would represent the London-based office developer's largest-ever purchase. It was not clear if Great Portland was acting alone.

A Great Portland spokesman declined to comment.

The 293,000-square-feet property at 200 and 214 Grays Inn Road, Farringdon, generates annual rent of 8.9 million pounds, broker Jones Lang LaSalle , which is selling the site, said. It represents a yield of about 6.4 percent.

Great Portland looks likely to beat other bidders, which include London-based private equity firm Accrue Capital and a Malaysian pension fund, two of the sources told Reuters.

U.S. real estate investor Beacon Capital Partners is selling the Foster + Partners-designed building, which houses three other tenants including Carlton Communications (ITV) and a UK government tenant.

Farringdon will be one of the London districts that benefits most from the Crossrail east-west train link when it opens in 2018. Great Portland is also developing a project in London's Hanover Square as part of the Crossrail scheme. ($1 = 0.606 British Pounds) (Editing by Andrew Macdonald) (Reporting by Tom Bill)