TOKYO Aug 8 Short-seller Glaucus Research,
which has launched an attack on trading firm Itochu Corp's
accounting practices, said on Monday it had made sure
it was in compliance with Japanese law before making its
accusations.
Glaucus' criticisms - the first known attack on a major
Japanese firm by a short-seller, have sparked angry denials from
Itochu, with its chief financial officer, Tsuyoshi Hachimura,
saying last week that the firm may consider legal action.
The head of Japan's bourse has also questioned the ethics of
releasing a report after short-selling a stock and has said it
may, with other authorities, look at whether there were any
irregular transactions by Glaucus.
"Prior to doing any work in Japan, we have consulted with
Japanese securities lawyers to be in full compliance with all
Japanese laws," said Soren Aandahl, Glaucus' director of
research, said in a news conference with Tokyo reporters via
Skype.
He added that Japanese regulators had not contacted Glaucus.
Glaucus last month accused Itochu of classifying some
investments in a way that inflates profits and called for a
third-party panel to find an "independent auditor" to probe its
financial statements.
Itochu has countered that it follows proper accounting
procedures and its financial statements had been audited by
Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu.
On Monday, Itochu declined to comment.
Aandahl declined to disclose the size of Glaucus' position
in Itochu but confirmed it was still shorting the stock. He said
that Glaucas values Itochu at 631 yen per share, about half of
its current share price.
Itochu's shares closed up 2 percent on Monday. They have
lost about 6 percent in the wake of the Glaucus report.
Itochu is the latest Asian commodity-related firm to come
under attack for its accounting practices. Singapore-listed
Noble Group and Olam International have
been criticised in the past for their accounting practices.
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)