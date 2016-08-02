TOKYO Aug 2 Japanese trading house Itochu Corp
on Tuesday reported a 40 percent fall in quarterly net
profit, hit by lower earnings from its energy assets amid a
prolonged commodity slump and a lack of one-off gains that
boosted income a year earlier.
April-June net profit slid to 73 billion yen from 121
billion yen a year earlier, the company said.
The firm, which became Japan's top trading house by net
profit last financial year, was targeted last week by
short-seller Glaucus Research Group with a report criticising
its accounting practices.
Its shares have lost roughly 7 percent since the report.
Glaucus has accused Itochu of classifying some of its
investments in a way that inflates profits.
Itochu has countered that it follows proper accounting
procedures and has been audited. Some analysts have also come to
the firm's defence, saying that while Itochu has raised eyebrows
by using accounting methods open to interpretation, it had
stayed within the rules.
Itochu stuck to its full-year forecast of a record 350
billion yen ($3.4 billion) in net profit , which will mark a 46
percent jump from a year earlier and beats an average estimate
of 343 billion yen from 10 analysts, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
($1 = 102.4500 yen)
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)