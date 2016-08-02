* Itochu says it may look at taking legal action against Glaucus

* Says lack of proper action may have adverse effects on Japan Inc

* Q1 net profit slumps 40 pct on lower income from energy assets (Recasts with CFO comments)

By Yuka Obayashi

TOKYO, Aug 2 Japanese trading house Itochu Corp , which has seen its accounting practices come under attack by a short-seller, said it sees no need to set up a third-party panel to find a new auditor and it may look at taking legal action.

In the first known attack on a major Japanese firm by a short-seller, Glaucus Research last week accused Itochu of classifying some investments in a way that inflates profits and called for a third-party panel to find an "independent auditor" to probe its financial statements.

In response, Itochu has maintained that it follows proper accounting rules and has been audited.

"There is not even one blemish on our books," Itochu Chief Financial Officer Tsuyoshi Hachimura told reporters on Tuesday at a briefing on its first-quarter earnings.

Some analysts have come to the firm's defence, saying that while Itochu has raised eyebrows by using accounting methods open to interpretation, it had stayed within the rules. The head of the Tokyo bourse has also weighed in on the matter, questioning the ethics of Glaucus releasing a negative report after short-selling the stock.

"This is the first case for Japan. If we don't take proper action, it may have a big impact on the Japanese market," Hachimura said, adding that the trading firm would first consult with other parties.

Shares in the firm, which became Japan's top trading house by net profit last financial year, fell 1 percent on Tuesday. They have lost roughly 8 percent in the wake of the Glaucus report.

Itochu reported a 40 percent fall in first-quarter net profit to 73 billion yen ($715 million), hit by lower earnings from its energy assets amid a prolonged commodity slump and a lack of one-off gains that boosted income a year earlier.

Under CEO Masahiro Okafuji, widely seen as a strong and charismatic leader, Itochu has diversified aggressively into non-resource related businesses and ratcheted up robust profit growth.

Itochu on Tuesday stuck to its full-year forecast of a record 350 billion yen in net profit, which will mark a 46 percent jump from a year earlier and beats an average estimate of 343 billion yen from 10 analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 102.4500 yen) (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)