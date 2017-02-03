TOKYO Feb 3 Japanese trading house Itochu Corp booked a loss on its investment in cocoa trader and processor Transmar Group in the October to December quarter and will exit from the venture, a senior executive said on Friday.

"We will exit from the cocoa venture with Transmar although we will continue the cocoa business through other units," Itochu Chief Financial Officer Tsuyoshi Hachimura told Reuters after an earnings news conference.

He did not give specific amount of the loss.

