Aug 30 Itochu Corp will acquire a 30 percent interest in Shandong Ruyi Group for $200 million or about 15 billion yen this October, making it the second largest shareholder in the Chinese apparel company, the Nikkei business daily said.

The agreement, to be signed on Wednesday, will give the Japanese trading house an indirect stake of about 12 percent in Renown Inc , in which Shandong Ruyi has a 41 percent stake, Nikkei said.

The trading house plans to expand trading of wool and other materials with Shangdong Ruyi and also develop clothing operations in China, the daily wrote.

Itochu will dispatch two directors and sales personnel, while aiming to make the company an equity-method affiliate, the daily said.

Meanwhile, Shangdong Ruyi will adopt Japanese-style manufacturing and quality control methods from Itochu to help grow its operations, the Nikkei learned.

Itochu also may cooperate with Renown in areas like supplying textile materials and opening stores in China, the daily said. (Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore)