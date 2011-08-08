(Follows alerts)

Aug 9 - Japan's Itochu Corp plans to combine two domestic units that handle staples such as wheat and rice on Oct. 1 in response to the shrinking Japanese market, the Nikkei business daily reported.

Nagoya-based I-Foods Co, which sells sugar, wheat and cooking oil, will absorb Tokyo-based Itochu Rice Corp in a bid to combine sales channels and offer a full product line-up, which the company hopes will help strengthen its customer base, the daily said.

According to the Nikkei, the merged company is expected to become a domestic leader with combined fiscal 2010 sales of 160.3 billion yen ($2.1 billion).

The proposed combination follows last month's formation of Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co, the result of a merger of four Mitsubishi Corp group firms. Itochu itself has been bringing food wholesale units under the umbrella of group company Nippon Access Inc, the paper added. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore, Editing by Ian Geoghegan)