Oct 26 Power meter maker Itron Inc posted a weak third quarter and said it would close several manufacturing units and cut 750 full-time positions, or about 7.5 percent of its global workforce, to reduce costs.

The company will also take a pretax restructuring charge of about $65-$75 million over the next 15 to 18 months, it said.

Itron expects cost savings of about $30 million annually in 2013 and is implementing projects to close or consolidate many plants over the next 15-18 months.

Itron posted a net loss of $517 million, or $12.70 per share, for July-September, compared with a profit of $28 million, or 68 cents a share, a year ago.

The company reported revenue of $615.6 million for the quarter.

Shares of the company closed at $32.54 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.