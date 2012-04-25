April 25 Power meter maker Itron Inc
posted a first-quarter profit that missed market expectations
hurt by higher costs.
Net income fell to $25.4 million, or 63 cents per share,
from $27.1 million, or 66 cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 91 cents per share.
Revenue rose about 1 percent to $571.6 million.
Total operating costs were up 6 percent.
Analysts had expected earnings of 93 cents per share on
revenue of $549.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company closed at $44.73 on Wednesday on the
Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)