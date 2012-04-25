April 25 Power meter maker Itron Inc posted a first-quarter profit that missed market expectations hurt by higher costs.

Net income fell to $25.4 million, or 63 cents per share, from $27.1 million, or 66 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 91 cents per share.

Revenue rose about 1 percent to $571.6 million.

Total operating costs were up 6 percent.

Analysts had expected earnings of 93 cents per share on revenue of $549.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company closed at $44.73 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)