* 4th-qtr adj EPS $1.19 vs est $0.99

* 4th-qtr rev up 4 pct

* Sees FY2012 revenue $2.1-$2.3 bln

* Sees FY2012 adj EPS $3.80-$4.20

* Shares up 9 pct

Feb 15 Power meter maker Itron Inc posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter results helped by increased electric and gas smart-metering projects in its international segment.

The company forecast 2012 earnings of $3.80 to $4.20 on a revenue of $2.1 billion to $2.3 billion, including the anticipated impact of its SmartSynch acquisition.

Analysts, on average, were expecting full-year earnings of $4.10 on a revenue of $2.37 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company also said it would buy privately held SmartSynch for $100 million. Jackson, Mississippi-based SmartSynch is a provider of smart-grids solutions that use cellular networks for communication.

The deal, which is expected to close in the second quarter of 2012, will help Itron bolster its integrated cellular communications offering, Itron said.

It would add $50 million in revenues in 2012 but reduce adjusted earnings by less than 10 cents a share. It would add to adjusted earnings and revenue in 2013, the company said.

For the October-December quarter, the company posted a net loss of $55 million, or $1.35 a share, compared with a profit of $27 million, or 65 cents a share, a year ago

Excluding items, the company earned $1.19 a share.

Revenue rose 4 percent to $642.5 million.

Analysts, on an average, expected earnings of 99 cents a share on a revenue of $582.14 million.

Itron competes in the United States with General Electric Co , Badger Meter, Cooper Industries, Emerson Electric, ESCO Technologies and Roper Industries Inc.

Shares of the company closed at $40.11 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq. They were up 9 pct at $43.85 after the bell. (Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)