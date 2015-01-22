Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 22 ITS Group SA :
* FY revenue 186.1 million euros ($212.4 million) versus 115.2 million euros last year
* Q4 revenue 56.2 million euros versus 48.6 million euros last year
* Adjusts target for FY current operating income to be close to 10 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8763 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order