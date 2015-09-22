Sept 22 Shares of for-profit education provider
ITT Educational Services Inc fell about 8 percent on
Tuesday, a day after the company said it is being investigated
by the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) under the False Claims
Act.
The DoJ is investigating whether the company violated the
Department of Education's Program Participation Agreement
regulations by knowingly submitting false statements, ITT said
in a filing on Monday. (1.usa.gov/1V86Lik)
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in May charged
ITT and two top executives with fraud for concealing from
investors potentially huge losses in two student loan programs
that the college operator had guaranteed.
ITT owns and operates more than 135 ITT Technical Institutes
and Daniel Webster College, according to the company's website.
The company's shares were down 4.7 percent at $3.81 in late
afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange, recouping from
a session low of $3.70.
Up to Monday's close, the shares had fallen 30 percent in
the past 12 months.
(Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)