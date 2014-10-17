Oct 17 ITT Educational Services Inc said it signed up more students than it forecast in the quarter ended June 30.

The for-profit education provider said new student enrollments are expected to have fallen 8.1 percent, less than the 10-15 percent it forecast in May.

The company has not reported results for the past two quarters. It withdrew its 2014 forecast in May and said enrollments would fall again, after rising for three straight quarters.

ITT said on Friday it expects total student enrollments for the quarter ended Sept. 30 to have declined by 6.3 percent, compared with a 7.1 percent fall a year earlier.

The company's shares were up 1.6 percent at $5.66 before the bell. They had jumped as much as 50 percent on Thursday after ITT said it would discuss its preliminary results on Friday. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera and Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)