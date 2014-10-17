* Q2 new enrollments fall 8.1 pct vs forecast of 10-15 pct
* Q3 total enrollments fall 6.3 pct vs 7.1 pct year earlier
* ITT shares rise 110 pct, Corinthian up 98 pct
Oct 17 ITT Educational Services Inc said
it signed up more students than it forecast in the quarter ended
June 30, more than doubling its market value and offering some
relief to the U.S. for-profit education sector.
The data, the first from ITT since May, drove up shares of
other for-profit colleges including Corinthian Colleges Inc
, which also nearly doubled.
ITT withdrew its 2014 forecast in May and said enrollments
would fall again, after rising for three straight quarters.
Corinthian also last reported quarterly results in May,
saying it had breached debt covenants due to charges of $76.5
million and that it had hired Barclays Plc to explore strategic
options.
The for-profit education industry has been battered by
further regulatory scrutiny this year. The sector lost its shine
in 2010, when government investigations revealed high
student-debt loads and low job prospects.
Corinthian faces the uphill task of selling most of its
schools to continue to receive federal aid, which makes up a
major chunk of most for-profit education providers' revenues.
But ITT's preliminary report on Friday, which also showed an
improvement in total enrollments at the end of September from a
year earlier, indicates that demand might be coming back as the
U.S. economy improves.
The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless
benefits fell to a 14-year low last week and industrial output
rose sharply in September.
ITT said new student enrollments are expected to have fallen
8.1 percent in the second quarter, less than the 10-15 percent
it forecast in May.
ITT said it estimates total student enrollments as of Sept.
30 to have declined by 6.3 percent, compared with a 7.1 percent
fall a year earlier. New enrollments declined 9.5 percent.
ITT's shares were up about 68 percent at $9.35 in early
trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Corinthian's were up
about 77 percent at 15.9 cents on the Nasdaq.
ITT stock had jumped as much as 50 percent on Thursday after
ITT said it would discuss its preliminary results on Friday. Up
to Wednesday's close, shares had dropped 72 percent since ITT
withdrew its forecast on May 22.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera and Sagarika Jaisinghani in
Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)