By Ankit Ajmera

Oct 17 ITT Educational Services Inc said an increase in scholarships helped it sign up more students than previously forecast in the quarter ended June, offering some relief to the struggling U.S. for-profit education sector.

The data, the first from ITT since May, more than doubled the company's shares in morning trading. They were up about 60 percent on Friday afternoon.

Shares of other for-profit education providers, including Corinthian Colleges Inc and Apollo Education Group Inc , also rose.

The for-profit education industry has been battered by further regulatory scrutiny this year. The sector lost its shine in 2010, when government investigations revealed high student-debt loads and low job prospects.

ITT, which withdrew its 2014 forecast in May and warned enrollments would fall again, said on Friday that it had offered 40 percent more scholarships this year.

The company said it had also stepped up advertisements of schools that are part of its ITT Technical Institute brand, which represents a majority of its colleges.

ITT, which offers vocational courses such as drafting and design, business and nursing, also operates the Daniel Webster College in New Hampshire.

"This is the first company that has shared enrollment data following the Corinthian issues and alleviates fears that students have run away from vocational schools entirely," Wells Fargo analyst Trace Urdan told Reuters.

Corinthian last reported quarterly results in May and now faces the uphill task of selling most of its schools to continue to receive federal aid, which makes up a major chunk of most for-profit education providers' revenues.

But ITT's preliminary report on Friday, which also showed an improvement in total enrollments at the end of September from a year earlier, indicates that demand might be returning as the U.S. economy improves.

The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell to a 14-year low last week and industrial output rose sharply in September.

ITT said new student enrollments were expected to have fallen 8.1 percent in the second quarter, less than the 10-15 percent it forecast in May.

The company estimated total student enrollments as of Sept. 30 to have declined by 6.3 percent, compared with a 7.1 percent fall a year earlier. New enrollments declined 9.5 percent.

ITT is also introducing new certification training programs from December that it hopes will further boost enrollments, Chief Executive Kevin Modany said on a call with analysts.

ITT's shares were up about 60 percent at $8.90 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

The stock had jumped as much as 50 percent on Thursday after ITT said it would discuss its preliminary results on Friday. Up to Wednesday's close, shares had dropped 72 percent since ITT withdrew its forecast on May 22. (Additional reporting by Rohit T.K. in Bangalore; Writing by Sagarika Jaisinghani; Editing by Don Sebastian and Simon Jennings)