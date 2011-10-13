(Corrects third paragraph to read that she will become chief
executive, instead of he will become chief executive)
* No challenges seen in orders currently
* Australia company to be acquired
Oct 13 ITT Corp (ITT.N) on Thursday said growth
in emerging markets and acquisitions would fuel sales and
profits after it splits into three companies.
The company, which is spinning off its water and defense
segments later this month, also said product orders are holding
up despite global economic jitters.
"We're not seeing challenges in our orders at this point,"
Chief Financial Officer Denise Ramos, said during an investor
presentation on Thursday. She will become chief executive of
the new ITT after the spin-offs.
The new ITT Corp will provide components for aerospace,
rail, energy and other markets with estimated 2011 revenue of
$2.1 billion. Its products include shock absorbers used on
railroad cars and buses, aircraft parts and industrial pumps
used to refine oil and gas. ITT had revenue of about $11
billion in 2010.
Ramos said expansion in places such as China, India and
Brazil would bolster growth from emerging markets.
She also said acquisitions that fill gaps in technology or
complement its core businesses would aid results.
"Our sweet spot for acquisitions is companies with annual
revenues between $15 million and $50 million," Ramos said.
ITT said on Thursday that it will buy Blakers Pump
Engineers, an Australia company that is a distributor for its
Goulds Pumps industrial business.
The addition of Blakers, which had annual revenue for the
latest year of about $27 million, will help ITT expand in
energy and mining industries in Australia. Terms weren't
disclosed.
Based in White Plains, New York, ITT is spinning off its
water and defense units to take advantage of recovering
commercial and industrial markets as global military spending
comes under pressure.
The new water company will be called Xylem and the defense
spinoff will be called ITT Exelis.
ITT shares closed down 2.3 percent to $44.88 on the New
York Stock Exchange on Thursday.
(Reporting by Karen Jacobs; editing by Carol Bishopric)